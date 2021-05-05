Walz to Announce Dialing Back of COVID-19 Restrictions Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz says he’ll announced a dialing back of Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

The Governor gave no details Tuesday about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible. He said during a visit to a school in Hopkins that Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a “very normal-looking summer.”

Health officials say 59% of all Minnesotans eligible for vaccinations have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 46.5% of all Minnesotans are completely vaccinated.

