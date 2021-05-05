Lakeland PBS

Walz to Announce Dialing Back of COVID-19 Restrictions Thursday

Lakeland News — May. 4 2021

Governor Tim Walz says he’ll announced a dialing back of Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

The Governor gave no details Tuesday about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible. He said during a visit to a school in Hopkins that Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a “very normal-looking summer.”

Health officials say 59% of all Minnesotans eligible for vaccinations have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 46.5% of all Minnesotans are completely vaccinated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Cass, Crow Wing Counties to Offer Mobile Vaccination Clinics for Businesses

Walz to Call on Minnesota Legislature to Pass Summer Learning Plan

COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Hubbard County

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.