Lakeland PBS

Walz Expected to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to All Minnesotans 16 and Older

Lakeland News — Mar. 25 2021

Governor Tim Walz on Friday is expected to expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older next week following a promised increase in weekly doses from the federal government early next month.

The expansion in eligibility will go into effect on Tuesday and is expected to coincide with an increase in vaccine supplies from the federal government.

Health officials say the state’s weekly allotment is expected to jump to about 304,000 doses in coming weeks based on projections from the federal government.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

