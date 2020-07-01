Walz Appoints Jeanine Brand as Ninth Judicial District Judge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeanine Brand to serve as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. She will replace the Honorable Paul T. Benshoof, who is retiring, and will be chambered in Bemidji.

Brand is currently working as the Assistant Cass County Attorney. Previously, she served as Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Clearwater County Attorney, Assistant Bemidji City Attorney, and Assistant Clay County Attorney.

Walz said in a press release announcing the news that Brand “has consistently demonstrated her commitment to fair and equal justice to all Minnesotans.” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan noted in the press release that she has been “particularly impressed with Brand’s work to prevent violence against Native women and her commitment to survivors.”

