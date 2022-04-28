Wadena-Deer Creek Students Pitch in to Help During Annual Day of Caring

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Around 200 students from Wadena-Deer Creek High School teamed up Wednesday morning to help elderly residents in Wadena with yard work during their annual Day of Caring event.

Every year, the high school brings both the school and its community together through the event, where students in grades 9-12 volunteer their time to clean up the yards of elderly residents.

Last year, 85 homes signed up to participate, and this year’s event provided 113 jobs, 81 more than last year. There were 35 crew members total with a set of three to four students per group.

Wadena Resident Christine Olson said that this is her third year participating in this event, and for her, this annual event provides two benefits: physical work and an emotional boost.

Since this is a student-led program, the annual event would not have been possible without WDC’s National Honor Society, where 15 members and their advisors work together to bring help to their community.

WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum said that they’re always thinking of ways as a school to help out their community, and with this program being as successful as it is each year, he believes that the school will continue to provide it next year.

