Lakeland PBS

Wadena-Deer Creek Students Pitch in to Help During Annual Day of Caring

Emma HudziakApr. 27 2022

Around 200 students from Wadena-Deer Creek High School teamed up Wednesday morning to help elderly residents in Wadena with yard work during their annual Day of Caring event.

Every year, the high school brings both the school and its community together through the event, where students in grades 9-12 volunteer their time to clean up the yards of elderly residents.

Last year, 85 homes signed up to participate, and this year’s event provided 113 jobs, 81 more than last year. There were 35 crew members total with a set of three to four students per group.

Wadena Resident Christine Olson said that this is her third year participating in this event, and for her, this annual event provides two benefits: physical work and an emotional boost.

Since this is a student-led program, the annual event would not have been possible without WDC’s National Honor Society, where 15 members and their advisors work together to bring help to their community.

WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum said that they’re always thinking of ways as a school to help out their community, and with this program being as successful as it is each year, he believes that the school will continue to provide it next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Motorists Advised of Prescribed Burn Near Highway 10 East of Wadena

Bemidji High School Junior Named as Local Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Two Men Arrested After Police Pursuit in Wadena County

Barn Fire in Wadena Township Results in No Injuries

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.