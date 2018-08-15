Lakeland PBS
Voters Head To The Polls For Minnesota Primary

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 14 2018
It’s primary election day in Minnesota, and after a heated campaign season with many important races, a high voter turnout was expected.

This year, there was a new polling place in Brainerd at the Essentia Health Sports Center. Voter turnout was slow to start at this precinct with 101 ballots being cast by 2:00 in the afternoon.

“Given the light of the intensity of the race that’s going on right now, I would expect us to be higher than that at this point in the day, and [I’m] not really sure what the reason is. We’re still waiting for our big rush,” said Crow Wing County Election Judge Mick Toumi. “We’ve had a couple small rushes in the hours we’ve been going.”

Many important primary races were decided today showing who will go on to the general election on November 6. People were also able to vote early as part of Minnesota’s no-excuse absentee voting policy. This is the third primary where this policy has been in effect.

“It’s important to our community and to our state and our country to come out and vote. It’s our right and our duty so here we are,” said voter Jessica Gangl.

Bemidji area voters were also at the polls today. In addition to the statewide races, voters were narrowing the field in Bemidji City Council and Beltrami County Board of Commissioners races.

