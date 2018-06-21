Viking Land to Host Annual Harley Davidson Demo

If you have ever wondered what it feels like to be behind the wheel of a Harley Davidson, well now is your chance.

Viking Land in Baxter is hosting their annual Harley Davidson demo this weekend to allow anyone that is interested, to check out the new bike models for 2018. The demo is free and anyone with their motorcycle endorsement can take the bikes out for a twenty-minute test drive. There will be eighteen different models at the event.

The Harley Davidson demo will be at Viking Land in Baxter from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 22nd. Then the demo will be open again on Saturday, June 23rd from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

To hear more about the event hear from Gary Walton a sales rep. at Viking Land in the video below.