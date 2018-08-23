Victoria Wind To Lead Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School
Victoria Wind will lead the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Elementary School in a new building.
Wind has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and is a graduate of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig. Her daughter will also attend the school.
The school was founded in 1975 when 75 students walked out of Cass Lake Junior-Senior High School in protest of what they saw as discrimination and cultural insensitivity.
The band converted a bus garage into the schoolhouse which housed the school up until this year.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More