Victoria Wind To Lead Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School

Victoria Wind will lead the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Elementary School in a new building.

Wind has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and is a graduate of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig. Her daughter will also attend the school.

The school was founded in 1975 when 75 students walked out of Cass Lake Junior-Senior High School in protest of what they saw as discrimination and cultural insensitivity.

The band converted a bus garage into the schoolhouse which housed the school up until this year.