Victims Named in Breezy Point Deaths, Case Identified as Murder-Suicide

The Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office identified the three victims in a confirmed murder-suicide at Breezy Point on September 5.

According to a news release, the victims of the murder-suicide were Melanie Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, Hannah Permenter (Jansen), 29, of Elk River, and Michael Toner, 56, of Maple Grove. Autopsies conducted on September 6 indicated Jansen and Permenter died from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s preliminary cause of death is in a manner determined to be homicide. Toner died from one gunshot wound to the right side of his head in a manner determined to be suicide. The news release said Toner was Jansen’s significant other.

The release said Jansen and Permenter had been renting the unit at Whitebirch Estates since September 1. Two people reportedly visited Jansen and Permenter on September 5 when one person saw a male and female on the floor through a window. Blood surrounded the bodies. After calling 911, officers forced entry into the unit and found a third deceased victim. Law enforcement determined all three to be deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

Based on the evidence gathered, observation of the scene and information from the investigation, law enforcement believe Toner shot and killed Jansen and Permenter. He then reportedly shot and killed himself.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no evidence of any threat to the public.

