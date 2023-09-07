Lakeland PBS

Victims Named in Breezy Point Deaths, Case Identified as Murder-Suicide

Mary BalstadSep. 7 2023

The Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office identified the three victims in a confirmed murder-suicide at Breezy Point on September 5.

According to a news release, the victims of the murder-suicide were Melanie Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, Hannah Permenter (Jansen), 29, of Elk River, and Michael Toner, 56, of Maple Grove. Autopsies conducted on September 6 indicated Jansen and Permenter died from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s preliminary cause of death is in a manner determined to be homicide. Toner died from one gunshot wound to the right side of his head in a manner determined to be suicide. The news release said Toner was Jansen’s significant other.

The release said Jansen and Permenter had been renting the unit at Whitebirch Estates since September 1. Two people reportedly visited Jansen and Permenter on September 5 when one person saw a male and female on the floor through a window. Blood surrounded the bodies. After calling 911, officers forced entry into the unit and found a third deceased victim. Law enforcement determined all three to be deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

Based on the evidence gathered, observation of the scene and information from the investigation, law enforcement believe Toner shot and killed Jansen and Permenter. He then reportedly shot and killed himself.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no evidence of any threat to the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Update: Three People Found Dead at Breezy Point Resort

Northwoods Experience: Crosby Hosts Highland Games to Celebrate Annual Heritage Days

Northwoods Experience: Future Anglers of MN Hosts Fishing Clinic in Breezy Point

14-Year-Old Boy Who Died on Star Lake in Crow Wing Co. Identified

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.