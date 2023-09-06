Update: Three People Found Dead at Breezy Point Resort

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Update:

Several law enforcement sources tell Lakeland News the deaths are being investigated as a likely murder/suicide case.

Original Post:

Breezy Point law enforcement found three people dead at an area resort yesterday.

According to a release from the Breezy Point Police Department, at 8:48 p.m. on September 5, officers responded to a call for assistance in the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive. Upon arriving to the scene, law enforcement found three people dead. MN Crime on Twitter report officers noticed two people dead inside. After forcing entry, officers found a third victim dead.

The Breezy Point Police Department believe, based on preliminary investigations, there is no indication of ongoing threat to the public. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. The investigation is currently active. Additional information will be released when available.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Nisswa Police Department, Crosslake Police Department, and Pequot Lakes Police Department assisted on the scene.

