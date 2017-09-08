DONATE

Vehicle Thefts On The Rise In Morrison County

Josh Peterson
Sep. 8 2017
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has had an increase of vehicle theft reports in the last week. There have been four reported vehicle thefts: two from residences and one from a business east of Little Falls and one from the Rice Skunk Lake Public Access in Little Falls Township. The two thefts from residences: one occurred off of Hwy 25, north of Pierz in Platte Township, and the other off of Cable Road in Sobieski.

According to Sheriff Larsen, three of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. The fourth vehicle stolen had its window smashed out and it’s unknown if there were keys inside of the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The vehicles that were stolen are listed below:

  • 1996 Red Ford F-250 diesel single cab pickup truck, MN LIC/191TTG
  • 1998 Maroon Buick LeSabre Limited Sedan, MN LIC/711KWW
  • 1999 Red Pontiac Grand AM SE Sedan, MN LIC/365LKW
  • 2006 Silver Toyota Tundra Crew Cab pickup truck, MN LIC/998LKM

Sheriff Larsen encourages residents to lock your vehicles and don’t leave any valuables in plain view when unattended. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you continue to report any suspicious activity. If you see a suspicious vehicle, please attempt to get a license plate number so that law enforcement can follow up with the registered owner. Please contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 with any information regarding these thefts.

