Updated: Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Crash

Justin OthoudtMay. 4 2023

On Thursday, May 4th at approximately 7:55 a.m., a Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a minor traffic accident.

According to a release from the district, transportation staff responded to the scene of the accident where they confirmed a car had struck the bus, causing minor damage.

At the time of the crash, Bemidji High School students were occupying the bus. The students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip to school, where they were screened by Health Office staff. The school district did not indicate that there were any injuries.

Late on Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol updated their incident report on the crash and listed the bus driver as Wesley Wright, 60, of Laporte, who was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Phoebe Granger of Bemidji, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Updated 4/4/23 at 11:40 p.m. with information on the drivers of each vehicle.

By — Justin Othoudt

