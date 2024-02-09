Lakeland PBS

Upcoming Event to Discuss Emerald Ash Borer Infestation in Cass County

Miles WalkerFeb. 9 2024

University of Minnesota Extension educators and DNR forest health professionals are hosting an informative event regarding the recent emerald ash borer infestation in Cass County on March 22.

The event will go over everything landowners need to know about the insect, from implications of their presence on ash trees to treatment methods. The emerald ash borer is a quarantined invasive species and was confirmed for the first time in Cass County last October and in Crow Wing County in January. The quarantine area in Cass County was also expanded last month.

The event will take place at the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. More information on the event and how to register can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension website.

