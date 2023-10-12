Tree-Killing Insect Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The insect emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Cass County for the first time.

A Minnesota Department of Agriculture employee noticed a cluster of ash trees near Remer with suspected signs of emerald ash borer, which federal identification confirmed.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Cass County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is enacting an emergency quarantine for an eastern portion of the county, which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area. The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

There are now 45 counties in the state, including Cass, with EAB. It was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

A virtual information meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Cass County will be held on Nov. 9, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. Experts from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. You can register to attend the meeting here.

