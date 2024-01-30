Lakeland PBS

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Crow Wing County for 1st Time

Lakeland News — Jan. 30 2024

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed emerald ash borer in Crow Wing County for the first time.

A suspected infestation was discovered near Brainerd. EAB larvae was later found, and samples were collected by MDA staff.

Federal identification confirmed the samples as emerald ash borer. There are now 48 counties in the state, including Crow Wing, with EAB.

Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Crow Wing County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area. The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professional in Crow Wing County will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 10-11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Those interested can register here.

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Morrison County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Business: Dragon Forge Games in Brainerd Offers Tabletop and Board Games for All

Garage Fire Spreads to House in South Brainerd

Quarantine Area for Emerald Ash Borer Expanded in Cass County

Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter Holds Semi-Annual Blood Drive

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.