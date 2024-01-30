Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Crow Wing County for 1st Time

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed emerald ash borer in Crow Wing County for the first time.

A suspected infestation was discovered near Brainerd. EAB larvae was later found, and samples were collected by MDA staff.

Federal identification confirmed the samples as emerald ash borer. There are now 48 counties in the state, including Crow Wing, with EAB.

Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Crow Wing County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county. The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area. The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professional in Crow Wing County will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 10-11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Those interested can register here.

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Morrison County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine.

