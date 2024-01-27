Lakeland PBS

Quarantine Area for Emerald Ash Borer Expanded in Cass County

Lakeland News — Jan. 27 2024

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has expanded a quarantine in Cass County designed to limit the spread of emerald ash borer.

Additional infestations of the insect have been found near Hackensack. The MDA will now quarantine the southern two-thirds of Cass County.

The northern border of the quarantine area will now extend from the western county line along Highway 34 to Walker, Highway 200 to the southern exterior border of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, north to Highway 200, and east to the county border.

A portion of Cass County was first quarantined in Oct. 2023. Quarantines limit the movement of firewood, mulch, and all ash material out of the quarantined areas.

Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now confirmed in 47 counties in the state. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the truck.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Deep Portage Learning Center Hosts Annual Winter Rendezvous

Northwoods Experience: Hackensack Community Gets ‘Back to Hack’ for Winter Fun

Lakes Area Rescue Sporting Brand-New Medical Equipment Thanks to Fundraising

Cass County to Contract with Itasca County to House Jail Inmates

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.