United Way of Bemidji to Host Non-Profit Job Fair
On Monday, August 9, the United Way of Bemidji Area will host a Non-Profit Job and Volunteer Fair. The event, which will include on-site interviews, will be from 5-7 PM at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.
There will be part-time and full-time opportunities from a variety of employers, including Adult Day Services, Community Table, Northwoods Caregivers, and Headwaters Science Center. There will also be a drawing for door prizes at the event.
For more information, call United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929 or email gretchen@unitedwaybemidji.org.
