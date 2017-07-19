United Way Invests 300k In Local Non-Profit Agencies

Twenty-eight local non-profit agencies and programs will receive a boost after the United Way of Bemidji Area Board of Directors’ approval of a $300,000 investment. The investment creates opportunities that focus on education, income and health.

Here is a list of the non-profit agencies that will receive investments from the United Way in 2017-2018: Adult Day Services, Beltrami County Historical Society, Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Bemidji Community Soup Kitchen (now known as The Community Table), Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, Center City Housing, Churches United, Civil Air Patrol-Northland Squadron, Community Resource Connections, Evergreen Youth and Family Services-Kinship North program, Evergreen Youth and Family Services-Shelter Program, Evergreen Youth and Family Services-Transitional Housing, Face It Together Bemidji, First Call for Help 2-1- 1, Headwaters Science Center, Hope House, Lutheran Social Services-Senior Nutrition Program, North Country Food Bank, Northern Dental Access Center, Northwoods Caregivers, Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Senior Activity Center, Peacemaker Resources, ServeMinnesota, Support within Reach (formerly the Sexual Assault Program), Timber Bay, Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center, and Village of Hope.

Resources for these investments come from donations received through the annual United Way Community Campaign.

For more information about the United Way of Bemidji Area and how to make an investment in the Bemidji community, visit unitedwaybemidji.org or call the United Way office at 218-444-8929.