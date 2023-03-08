Unbeaten Warroad Boys Hockey Takes Aim at First Class A State Championship Since 2005
The Warroad boys hockey team came up one game short of a state championship last year, falling to Hermantown 3-2 in the Class A Final. That loss has motivated Warroad and resulted in an unbeaten season for the Warriors leading up to this week’s 2023 MSHSL Class A boys hockey state tournament.
The Warriors won 24 games in the regular season, lost zero games, and had one tie in their regular season finale against Sartell-St. Stephen.
Warroad is led by Minnesota-Duluth commit and Mr. Hockey finalist Jayson Shaugabay, who became the Warriors all-time points and goals leader this year. Shaugabay leads Warroad in points this season with 88. Shaugabay’s line, which includes juniors Carson Pilgrim and Murray Marvin-Cordes have combined to score 99 goals this season.
In addition to the top-line scoring, Warroad’s senior goaltender and Frank Brimsek award finalist Hampton Slukynsky leads the state in save percentage (.947%). Warroad’s defenseman Ryan Lund and Erick Comstock have both scored over 30 points this year.
The Warriors earned the #1 seed in the Class A state tournament and will open up the quarterfinal round against St. Cloud Cathedral on Wednesday, March 8th at 6:00 PM.