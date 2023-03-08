Unbeaten Warroad Boys Hockey Takes Aim at First Class A State Championship Since 2005

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Warroad boys hockey team came up one game short of a state championship last year, falling to Hermantown 3-2 in the Class A Final. That loss has motivated Warroad and resulted in an unbeaten season for the Warriors leading up to this week’s 2023 MSHSL Class A boys hockey state tournament.

The Warriors won 24 games in the regular season, lost zero games, and had one tie in their regular season finale against Sartell-St. Stephen.

Warroad is led by Minnesota-Duluth commit and Mr. Hockey finalist Jayson Shaugabay, who became the Warriors all-time points and goals leader this year. Shaugabay leads Warroad in points this season with 88. Shaugabay’s line, which includes juniors Carson Pilgrim and Murray Marvin-Cordes have combined to score 99 goals this season.

In addition to the top-line scoring, Warroad’s senior goaltender and Frank Brimsek award finalist Hampton Slukynsky leads the state in save percentage (.947%). Warroad’s defenseman Ryan Lund and Erick Comstock have both scored over 30 points this year.

The Warriors earned the #1 seed in the Class A state tournament and will open up the quarterfinal round against St. Cloud Cathedral on Wednesday, March 8th at 6:00 PM.