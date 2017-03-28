Two Vehicles Reported Stolen In Morrison County

Two vehicles have been reported stolen in Morrison County within the span of three days.

On Friday, March 24th, the first case of a stolen ATV was reported to the sheriff’s department at 6:48 PM. The vehicle was taken from a home on 125th Avenue in Darling Township, about eight miles northwest of Little Falls.

The side-by-side is described as a 2008 Arctic Cat Prowler 650, lime green in color with MN License plate 2CB40. A battery charger and a blue helmet with silver stripes on it were also stolen from the scene.

On Monday, March 27th, a commercial truck was reported stolen at 8:31 AM. The theft reportedly happened on 13th Street Northwest in Little Falls, MN.

The vehicle that was stolen is described as a 1999 Ford DRW Super Duty, single cab with MN License plate YBB5950. The cab is white in color with a green chipper box on the back. The decal “TS Tree Service & Stump Grinding” is located on both doors and there is a dent on the passenger side front fender. The truck was pulling a yellow, brush bandit 250XP wood chipper bearing serial number 15819.

The sheriff’s department does not believe the two cases are related.

Sheriff Larsen encourages residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area and to contact Law Enforcement. If you have any information regarding either theft, please contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.