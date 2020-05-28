Two-Vehicle Accident Involving ATV Near Pierz

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two-vehicle accident occurred when a teen driver pulled his ATV out in front of a vehicle at the intersection of 153rd Street about six miles east of Pierz. The teen driver was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, May 27th at approximately 1:48 p.m., 71-year-old Bradley Ver Bout of Green Valley, AZ was traveling west on 153rd Street. An ATV driven by a 13-year-old male from Pierz, MN was traveling east on the Soo-Line Trail. The ATV pulled out in front of Ver Bout’s vehicle and a collision occurred. The 13-year-old male was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. No one in Ver Bout’s vehicle was injured.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Pierz First Response Team, and the Hillman First Response Team.

