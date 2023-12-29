Lakeland PBS

Two Men Safe After ATV Goes Through Ice on Upper Red Lake

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2023

Two fishermen are reported as being safe after their ATV fell through the ice today on Upper Red Lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 7:30 this morning from the two men about one-and-a-half miles north of the southern shore of the lake out from Otto Lane NE. They reported being stranded after getting out of the water and couldn’t get back to the resort they came from.

Emergency responders were dispatched for an ice rescue with the resort sending help as well. However, at 8:05 both men had arrived back at the resort uninjured, and the call for other first responders was canceled. The ATV will be removed when the ice strengthens again.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate incidents last week where people became stranded or fell through thin ice in their vehicles. Sheriff Jason Riggs says rain and prolonged above-freezing temperatures have caused ice conditions to deteriorate.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

