Lakeland PBS

3 Men Rescued After Breaking Through Ice on Upper Red Lake

Nathan Green — Dec. 23 2023

Three men are reported as now being safe after they broke through the ice on Upper Red Lake when returning from fishing on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, their Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at around 7:53 p.m. that day that came from an area on Upper Red Lake. A second call was received a few minutes later saying an ATV and trailer had broken through the ice, along with three occupants.

Two of the men were able to get back on top of the ice, while another was still in the water. Emergency crews were dispatched, and fire personnel and first responders spotted the group over a mile from shore along Joas Beach Road NE on the southwest side of the lake.

At around 9:05 p.m., Kelliher Fire & Rescue performed an ice rescue and got the individuals back to shore, who besides being cold were otherwise uninjured. The men who were rescued said they went in the wrong direction when returning to a resort and broke through an ice pressure ridge.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that ice conditions vary greatly due to the unseasonably warm weather, and that ice conditions will deteriorate this weekend as temperatures are projected to stay above freezing, along with chances of rain. Anyone who does head out on the ice is asked to check ice thickness frequently.

Thursday’s rescue is the third reported incident involving thin ice on Upper Red Lake this week. On Sunday, 35 people were rescued after being stranded when an ice chunk detached from the shore. And on Tuesday morning, a plane that landed on the lake slid into an area of thin ice and broke through into the water.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Names of Pilot, Passenger on Plane That Went Through Upper Red Lake Ice Released

Plane Goes Through Thin Ice on Upper Red Lake After Landing

35 People Rescued on Upper Red Lake After Being Stranded on Ice Chuck

DNR Reminds Public to Check Ice Thickness Before Heading on Area Lakes

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.