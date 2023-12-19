35 People Rescued on Upper Red Lake After Being Stranded on Ice Chuck

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Emergency responders were able to rescue 35 people last night who had become stranded on an ice chunk that detached from shore on Upper Red Lake.

The Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received a report about the situation just before 5 last night. Deputies and several other emergency responders arrived on scene, where the ice had approximately 40-50 feet of open water separated it from the main ice connected to shore.

It was determined that due to the size of the separation, an airboat would be needed to evacuate people from the ice. During the rescue, strong winds further blew the ice chunk, and the separation grew to a couple hundred feet.

Shortly after 8 p.m., all 35 persons needed to be evacuated from the ice were on shore. There were no injuries reported, and no one had fallen into the water.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who venture on the ice that the unseasonably warm water combined with recent rain have resulted in inconsistent ice conditions. At least four inches of new, clear ice is the minimum recommended thickness for walking.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today