DNR Reminds Public to Check Ice Thickness Before Heading on Area Lakes

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2023

Credit: MN DNR

The ice season got off to a quick start in parts of Minnesota in recent days, with ice forming on some bodies of water and numerous reports of ice anglers already testing their luck.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to stay on shore until there’s at least four inches of new, clear ice. Ice conditions this time of year are highly variable and can change quickly.

Safety officials stress the importance of anyone heading onto the ice to check its thickness for themselves and not rely on other people’s footprints, tracks, or social media posts. While four inches of new, clear ice is the minimum recommended thickness for walking, it takes at least five to seven inches to hold a snowmobile or small ATV, seven to eight inches for a larger side-by-side, and nine to 10 inches for a small car or SUV.

Checking the ice thickness with a spud bar or auger is the best way to prevent falling through. Wearing a life jacket is also recommended along with a good set of ice picks to use to get out of the water if you fall in.

By — Lakeland News

