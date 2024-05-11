Air Quality Alert Issued for All of MN Due to Canadian Wildfires

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The alert will run until noon on Monday, May 13, where air quality across much of Minnesota is expected to reach the Red (Unhealthy) category.

The MPCA says on Sunday, a band of very heavy smoke from wildfires in northeast British Columbia moved into northern Minnesota and will sweep south across the state behind a cold front, reaching southern Minnesota by Sunday evening. Smoke will clear and air quality will improve in the northern half of the state overnight, while it will persist through midday Monday across southern Minnesota.

In areas of the state under the Red category, the MPCA says everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors.