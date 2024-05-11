Florida Woman Dies in Itasca Co. After Being Struck by Unmanned Truck and Trailer

A 59-year-old Florida woman died in Itasca County this morning after she was struck by a truck and camper trailer that had rolled from a parking spot.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 10 a.m. on May 11, they responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run accident on 2nd Street near Larue Court in Nashwauk. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities determined that it was not a hit-and-run incident, but that the victim was struck and killed after her unmanned truck and camper trailer started to roll from their parking spot.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim, from Silver Springs, Florida, was found to have died at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Hibbing Fire Department, Nashwauk Ambulance, and the Nashwauk Police Department.