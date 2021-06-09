Two Dead, Two Injured in Itasca County Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two people have died and two more are seriously injured after a crash involving a dump truck and ambulance in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tuesday, June 8, at 10:21 am a Meds-1 Ambulance was southbound on County Road 336. A dump truck was eastbound on County Road 57. The Collision occurred in the intersection when the dump truck struck the ambulance on the passenger side in a T-bone-style crash.

The man driving the dump truck was 67-year-old Jeffery Ekholm, of Nashwauk. He was transported to St. Luke’s in Duluth for life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance driver, 28-year-old Kimberly Hake of Cohasset was treated for life-threatening injuries at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The two passengers in the ambulance were 51-year-old Troy Boettcher of Warba and 17-year-old Joseph Latimer of Grand Rapids, they were both killed on the scene. Boettcher was not wearing a seat belt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Itasca Sheriffs Office, Meds-1, Nashwauk PD, Ambulance and Fire, Bovey PD, Balsam Fire, Deer River Essentia EMS, LifeLink, and North Memorial Aircare.

