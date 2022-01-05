Lakeland PBS

Truck That Went Through Ice on Lake Bemidji Successfully Removed

Emma HudziakJan. 4 2022

It was a challenging job for Ellis Towing when they were asked to remove a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Lake Bemidji over Christmas Eve.

On December 24th around 5:30 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and 911 emergency communications center received a report of a vehicle going through the ice on Lake Bemidji near Diamond Point Park. The accident resulted in the death of 69-year-old John Klasen III.

At the time of the accident, the ice in that area was only 4-5 inches thick. The first attempt to remove the vehicle back on Wednesday, December 29th was unsuccessful, and the second attempt on Thursday, December 30th was also unsuccessful for crew members of Ellis Towing, as the tow cable on the truck snapped.

It wasn’t until last Friday, December 31st when Chris Ellis and his crew were successful in the removal of the truck. Ellis, owner of Ellis Towing, said that he is very thankful for his team that diligently worked to get the truck out. His team included himself, his brothers, his friend Andy, his son Tayden, his wife Lisa, and Spencer Reimer.

As a reminder, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that ice is never 100% safe. 4-5 inches of ice is suggested for walking or snowmobiling. 8-12 inches of ice is recommended for cars, and 12-15 inches of ice is recommended for any type of truck.

People are being asked to respect the barricade that is currently on the ice from the removal, and to watch out for the active heave that runs along Diamond Point.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Four Injured in Fish House Fire on Upper Red Lake

Attempts to Remove Vehicle That Went Through the Ice on Lake Bemidji Underway

Funeral Services Set for Bemidji Man Who Died After Vehicle Went Through Ice

One Person Dies After Vehicle Goes Through Ice on Lake Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.