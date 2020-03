Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care and Joel Beiswenger, President and CEO, will be hosting a virtual press conference regarding the status of the building project tomorrow, April 1st at 10:15 a.m.

Beiswenger will provide updates on the project during the 30-minute press conference.

