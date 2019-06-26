Tri-County Health Care Focuses On New Location For Building Project

Tri-County Health Care in Wadena has announced a major update in their planning process to build a brand-new facility.

Tri-County CEO Joel Beiswenger announced today that the healthcare company has decided on a location for the new facility. After much consideration they have decided to pursue a parcel of land off of 11th Street NW with frontage on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County. Tri-County had hoped to use the Wadena County Fairgrounds for the location of the new building but came to the conclusion that the cost would be too high.

“We have unfortunately had to come to the conclusion here at Tri-County in continuing to work with the county and the fair board and the city, that the fair relocation was not an option. We have looked at a few other Wadena County sites as well here at the end of our evaluation process and we have decided that the Taggart property it the preferred location,” said Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County Health Care CEO. “That’s what we’ll be putting our energies to at this point in time.”

Tri-County will be evaluating the piece of land in the coming months and hopes to move forward and have the financing completed by early October.