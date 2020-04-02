Tri-County Health Care Suspends Building Project For New Facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care in Wadena has made the decision to suspend planning and construction of their new building project. The hospital facility, estimated to cost $76 million dollars, has been put on hold to shift focus to the increase of patients and emergency situations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO Joel Beiswenger announced the decision during a virtual press conference earlier today. The plan for the project began three years ago to continue the shift from inpatient to outpatient care, allowing for enhanced safety and privacy for patients and staff.

The goal is to break ground in the spring of 2021, depending on the outcome of the coronavirus crisis.

