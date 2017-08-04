Traditions Continue At The Clearwater County Fair

The midway, the food, and of course, the animals, are all trademarks of a county fair. For the Clearwater County Fair, they have a 111-year tradition in Bagley that they manage to keep fresh after all these years.

One of the key components of any county fair is the 4-H program. Just about everywhere you look at the fairgrounds you will find a 4-H member showcasing projects ranging from livestock to the arts.

People around fairgrounds often boast that the Clearwater County Fair is one of the best, and they all have their reasons why.

The Clearwater County Fair succeeds each year, by continuing the classic county fair traditions, with the mix of new thrills and spills. With the weekend approaching, fair organizers are preparing for a weekend of excitement and celebration.

The Clearwater County Fair runs each day through Sunday, August 6. The fair’s schedule can be found at their website: http://www.clearwatercountyfair.com