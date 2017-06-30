Thrills & Spills At This Year’s Water Carnival

The concept of a split location is new for the Bemidji Jaycees: one location hosts the entertainment, and the other hosts the rides and attractions. For Merriam’s Midway, which is operating at the Lake Bemidji South Shore, the Sanford Center parking lot is ideal.

The location also provides ample space for more vendors and games, and even larger rides. For some who attend the carnival, they like the space and the prime parking so they can check out the larger-than-life carnival rides. Many make it a point every year to visit the water carnival to see what is new and to go on their favorite rides.

With the prime real-estate, Merriam’s Midway has shook up this year’s water carnival, bringing to Bemidji a massive glass house and a one hundred foot drop tower called the Super Shot. For some, the Super Shot is a way to conquer a fear of heights.

So, for those seeking thrills or those who like to play it safe, this year’s carnival has something for everyone.