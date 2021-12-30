Three snowmobiles go through the ice in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On December 29th, 2021, around 5:48 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of multiple snowmobiles that went through the ice on Pelican Lake near Hamilton Circle, in Pelican Township.

The earliest report, had said that 2-4 snowmobiles had gone through the ice. After Sheriff’s responded to the location, they learned that three snowmobiles went through the ice. These snowmobiles were reported to be operated by Julie Hale, age 58 of Grand Meadow, Tracy Hale age 48 of Winona, and Cole Hale age 21 of Riceville, Iowa, fell through the ice.

Officers said, that the water was about 4-6 feet deep at this location, and all the parties that were involved, were able to get out of the water on their own. There were no injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s department has placed thin ice signs near the area where the snowmobiles went through. Officers are reminding residents to be cautious within those areas of the lake, especially with recent snowfall.

The Sheriff’s Office was said to be assisted by The Breezy Point Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Nisswa Police Department, Crosslake Police Department, Mission Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today