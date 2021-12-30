Lakeland PBS

Three snowmobiles go through the ice in Crow Wing County

Emma HudziakDec. 30 2021

On December 29th, 2021, around 5:48 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of multiple snowmobiles that went through the ice on Pelican Lake near Hamilton Circle, in Pelican Township.

The earliest report, had said that 2-4 snowmobiles had gone through the ice. After Sheriff’s responded to the location, they learned that three snowmobiles went through the ice. These snowmobiles were reported to be operated by Julie Hale, age 58 of Grand Meadow, Tracy Hale age 48 of Winona, and Cole Hale age 21 of Riceville, Iowa, fell through the ice.

Officers said, that the water was about 4-6 feet deep at this location, and all the parties that were involved, were able to get out of the water on their own. There were no injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s department has placed thin ice signs near the area where the snowmobiles went through. Officers are reminding residents to be cautious within those areas of the lake, especially with recent snowfall.

The Sheriff’s Office was said to be assisted by The Breezy Point Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Nisswa Police Department, Crosslake Police Department, Mission Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

MN Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases on Monday

2,807 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

7,396 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

3,854 New COVID-19 Cases, 54 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.