The State Of Minnesota Awarded $2 Million For Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

To address sexual assault kit testing, investigations, and victim advocacy, the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance has been awarded a second $2 million grant to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety, the 2019 BJA Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant will have several entities working collaboratively to address the issue of untested kits.

The Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Project began in 2018 when the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Programs received its first $2 million SAKI grant. Since then, over 250 previously un-submitted kits have been received by the BCA from local law enforcement agencies for testing, according to the release.

Funding will go to:

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA): $1,332,295 estimated portion of 2019 SAKI grant to test kits, track data, and assist local agencies with case investigations.

The Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA): $317,265 estimated portion of 2019 SAKI grant to coordinate a multidisciplinary team and protocol development.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office: $219,020 estimated portion of 2019 SAKI grant for case investigations and investigation protocol development.

The Alexandra House: $109,749 estimated portion of 2019 SAKI grant for victim notification and advocacy services.

The Office of Justice Programs: $21,671 estimated portion of 2019 SAKI grant will manage the grant funding.

