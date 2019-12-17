Lakeland PBS

The Harlem Globetrotters Are Coming To Bemidji

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 17 2019

VenuWorks have announced the Harlem Globetrotters will put on their family-friendly basketball skills show at the Sanford Center on March 30th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

This is the sixth time they have come to put on a show for Bemidji residents, with their most recent appearance coming in 2018.

“The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills,” says Harlem Globetrotters Marketing Director John Pesetski in a press release. “The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.”

For more information about the Globetrotters, you can visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com and you can go to www.thesanfordcenter.net for ticket prices.

 

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

