Takedown Gym Debuts New Addition And Remodel

Sep. 12 2019

Around two years ago, a business just north of Brainerd started the process of undergoing a major renovation. Tonight, Takedown Gym celebrated the completion of the project by hosting a grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting celebration.

Takedown Gym is located just north of Brainerd on Highway 371 and originally opened five and a half years ago as primarily a wrestling training facility. After an increase in demand, they decided to add an addition onto the facility which included new class spaces, a new group exercise room, and an updated weight room.

“We found that the space that we were originally in, we had outgrown. Our members were asking for more. We’re super excited to have the opportunity to add on,” said owner Kelly Kramer.

“We want to be a place that offers something for everyone. We have little kids that come here. We have high school athletes. We have professional athletes,” added manager Joe Ciardelli. “We’re a place that caters to everyone.”

If anyone would like to tour the new facility or find out more information, they are invited to stop by Takedown Gym at 17192 State Highway 371 in Brainerd.

