Take a Kid Fishing Weekend to Start Friday

Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13 will be Take a Kid Fishing Weekend. It is an opportunity for Minnesotans who take children under 15 to the lake to fish without a license.

This weekend has been celebrated for over 30 years. It is a statewide event that helps those on the fence about buying a fishing license to get out and experience the fishing Minnesota has to offer. Last year, there were some changes due to COVID-19, but this year things are becoming back to normal.

