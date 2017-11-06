DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Swedish Holiday Traditions Center Of Discussion At Brainerd Public Library

Clayton Castle
Nov. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

Stories were told and cookies were baked – that means they were talking holidays at the Brainerd Public Library today, but specifically Swedish holidays, thanks to the new book “Jul: Swedish American Holiday Traditions” by Patrice Johnson.

A lot of the discussion today circled around food, but Johnson says you can find a little bit of everything in her book.

Minnesota is known nationwide for having a large Scandinavian population, and the book brings together those people in shared food, stories, and traditions.

The celebration of Scandinavian diversity is one of many things that Johnson hopes people take away from her book.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Children’s Books Come Alive Through New Exhibit At Brainerd Public Library

Master Gardener Gives Talk In Brainerd On Poisonous Plants

Local Author Discusses New Book On Grief And Loss

Community Members In Brainerd Enjoy The Eclipse Safely

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Schools Release Survey Results

The long-term facilities plan is taking a look at space, health, safety and security issues within Brainerd schools. “A six-phase process
Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Latest Stories

Brainerd Schools Release Survey Results

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Two Missing After Boat Capsized On Lower Red Lake

Posted on Nov. 6 2017
Walleye

Upper Red Lake Walleye Regulations Announced

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Bemidji Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Target To Offer Shoppers A Breather After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.