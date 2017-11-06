Swedish Holiday Traditions Center Of Discussion At Brainerd Public Library

Stories were told and cookies were baked – that means they were talking holidays at the Brainerd Public Library today, but specifically Swedish holidays, thanks to the new book “Jul: Swedish American Holiday Traditions” by Patrice Johnson.

A lot of the discussion today circled around food, but Johnson says you can find a little bit of everything in her book.

Minnesota is known nationwide for having a large Scandinavian population, and the book brings together those people in shared food, stories, and traditions.

The celebration of Scandinavian diversity is one of many things that Johnson hopes people take away from her book.