Lakeland PBS
Suspicious Mail Sent To Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Council Candidate

Josh Peterson
Mar. 7 2018
A candidate for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Council received suspicious mail recently that contained a threatening letter and a powder substance.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, at approximately 5:30 PM the sheriff’s office responded to a report of suspicious mail being received by Donald J. Finn, 71 of Cass Lake.

Finn reported that he opened the suspicious mail finding that it contained a threatening message and a powder substance. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a Minnesota Chemical Assessment Team responded to the residence and took custody of the item.

Finn told authorities that he is a candidate for the Office of Secretary/Treasurer for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and felt that the suspicious mail was related to his candidacy.

The item was sent to the Minnesota Department of Health for analysis. Finn said that neither he nor his family members reported and any ill effects from the substance.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the FBI, and Minnesota Department of Health.

