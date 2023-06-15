Suspicious Death in Deer River Under Investigation
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death in the city of Deer River.
Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of 4th Street SE early Tuesday morning in response to a citizen call requesting a welfare check. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man dead inside the home.
The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public. More information will be released once an autopsy is completed and family is notified.
