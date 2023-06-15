Lakeland PBS

Suspicious Death in Deer River Under Investigation

Lakeland News — Jun. 14 2023

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death in the city of Deer River.

Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of 4th Street SE early Tuesday morning in response to a citizen call requesting a welfare check. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man dead inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public. More information will be released once an autopsy is completed and family is notified.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Body of Woman Found Floating in Cross Lake, Foul Play Not Suspected

Bemidji Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Murder After Woman’s Body Found in Rural Minnesota

Cass Lake Man Found Guilty of Murder in Connection to Fatal Drug Overdose

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.