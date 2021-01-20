Lakeland PBS

State Vaccine Registration Website Crashes As Seniors Try to Get Appointments

Lakeland News — Jan. 19 2021

A Minnesota state vaccine registration site has crashed as newly eligible seniors try to get appointments for some of the few doses available for the group.

The state began taking appointments at noon Tuesday for a limited supply of 12,000 doses available to seniors, teachers, and child care workers at nine sites statewide. The call center has received more than 83,000 calls, with up to 2,000 hits per second on the website. People are reporting long waits and error messages on the registration site.

State health officials say half of the doses are reserved for seniors and half are for teachers and child care workers.

