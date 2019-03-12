Lakeland PBS
Spring Rain and Melting Snow May Cause Flooding

Anthony Scott
Mar. 11 2019
Spring rain, melting snow, and catch basins plugged with ice can cause water to back up onto highways. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to remind motorists to be watchful for flooded areas as water can rise quickly.

In many areas, ditches are filled with snow and the roadway shoulders have high banks of snow. MnDOT crews have already been working to push back snowbanks and clear catch basins, and will continue working with law enforcement to monitor conditions. If flooding occurs, lanes or other sections of highway may need to be closed with barricades and other traffic control devices.

Driving through standing or moving water is dangerous and it is unlawful to drive through areas where roads are barricaded. Vehicles can be swept away in only several inches of moving water.

