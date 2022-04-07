Sourcewell Recognizing Local Students for Dedication to Schools, Community
On April 20, students from Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties will be recognized and rewarded for their outstanding character. Sourcewell will host a closed event at Madden’s Resort on Gull Lake from 5-8 PM to highlight 43 local high school students.
Dubbed “Students of Character Celebration,” high school juniors and seniors throughout the aforementioned counties will be acknowledged for their leadership, perseverance, and dedication to their communities, schools, and fellow students. Door prizes and scholarships will be given away. Donations from local businesses, organizations, and people made this portion of the celebration possible.
The event is invitation only. However, it will be broadcast for the general public on Sourcewell’s Facebook page. A recording will also be available for viewing the following day.
