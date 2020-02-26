Lakeland PBS

Sourcewell Holds Annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair For Students

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 26 2020

The Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held at Sourcewell to encourage students to showcase their projects and compete against each other using the scientific method. Students had to prove that their experiments were successful through a number of steps.

Students from five regional schools created a hypothesis that they tested through multiple steps of experimenting and were judged based on their grade level, research, and experiments.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Sourcewell Honors First Ever Literacy Leaders Academy For Growth In Literacy Instruction

CLC Blood Drive

Sourcewell Allocates $10 Million For Special Education Facilities

Forestview Planetarium Holding Holiday-Themed Shows

Latest Stories

Minnesota DFL and GOP Discuss Issues and Resolutions at 2020 Caucus Night

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Minnesota Office of Higher Education Discusses Attainment Goals At Leech Lake Tribal College

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Include Three Local Educators

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Carol Olson Celebrates 34 Years At Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Bemidji Wrestling Heading Back to State After Last Year's Visit

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.