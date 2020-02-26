Sourcewell Holds Annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair For Students
The Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held at Sourcewell to encourage students to showcase their projects and compete against each other using the scientific method. Students had to prove that their experiments were successful through a number of steps.
Students from five regional schools created a hypothesis that they tested through multiple steps of experimenting and were judged based on their grade level, research, and experiments.
