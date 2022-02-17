Soulshine Cyclery Brings Hackensack Bikes, Coffee, and Adventure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This past summer, the town of Hackensack welcomed a new business called Soulshine Cyclery, which offers not just bicycle sales and services, but serves a cup of Joe as well.

With the city of Walker and other surrounding towns like Hackensack becoming bicycle-friendly communities, Soulshine Cyclery has given these towns more of an opportunity to use their bike trails in the most sustainable and creative ways possible.

Soulshine Cyclery strongly encourages physical health through the variety of amenities that they offer, including professional bike services, rentals, adventure planning for bike trails, or through the fresh organic coffee they have to offer.

COVID-19 brought about a dramatic increase in bicycle sales in response to the pandemic. With lockdown measures and social distancing firmly in place, it has allowed many bike retailers to become an essential service. For Soulshine Cyclery owner Jesse Amo, this has made him even more excited to offer his services to the area.

Amo says that riding a bike should be both fun and approachable, regardless of style and experience level. One thing Amo wanted to bring to the community is an opportunity for visitors’ souls to shine. The business’s mission is to make every customer feel both welcome and encouraged.

More information on hours and services for Soulshine Cyclery can be found by visiting their website and social media page.

