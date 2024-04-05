Solway Man Sentenced to 4 Years for Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend’s Daughter

A 46-year-old Solway man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter.

According to court records, the victim was nine years old when Jeffrey Booge sexually assaulted her twice in August of 2023. Booge pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conducted with someone under the age of 14 and was sentenced last Friday.

Booge received three years of prison time for the first count and four years for the second count, with the sentences to be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to 45 days in the Beltrami County Jail with two days credit for time served.

Booge was briefly employed as a Bemidji Middle School volleyball coach last fall before he resigned.