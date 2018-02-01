DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Small Business Revolution Top 5 To Be Announced Feb. 13

Clayton Castle
Feb. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

The Small Business Revolution, a web show currently holding a competition among smaller communities to win up to $500,000 in small business development and makeover, will be announcing the Top 5 finalists on Feb. 13 at 6:00 a.m. on Facebook Live, according to the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

After the announcement, online polling will be available to determine the winner. Brainerd was announced as a Top 10 finalist in late 2017. Deluxe Corporation’s Amanda Brinkman, who hosts the show, was in Brainerd earlier in January to meet business and community leaders.

According to the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, last year’s competition winner amassed over 350,000 votes.

You can learn more about the contest at www.smallbusinessrevolution.org.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Makes Statement With Small Business Revolution Rally

“Small Business Revolution” Visits Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

Fire Death In Minnesota Jump To Highest Level Since 2002

More people died in fires last year in Minnesota than in any year since 2002. That’s according to preliminary numbers released today by the
Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Fire Death In Minnesota Jump To Highest Level Since 2002

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Bemidji High School Students Honored With HOBY Scholarship

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Baked Potato Cabbage Bites

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

Gobblers Looking To Polish Strengths Down The Stretch

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

Tri-County Health Care Uses Grant for Opioid Management Program

Posted on Jan. 31 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.