Small Business Revolution Top 5 To Be Announced Feb. 13

The Small Business Revolution, a web show currently holding a competition among smaller communities to win up to $500,000 in small business development and makeover, will be announcing the Top 5 finalists on Feb. 13 at 6:00 a.m. on Facebook Live, according to the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

After the announcement, online polling will be available to determine the winner. Brainerd was announced as a Top 10 finalist in late 2017. Deluxe Corporation’s Amanda Brinkman, who hosts the show, was in Brainerd earlier in January to meet business and community leaders.

According to the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, last year’s competition winner amassed over 350,000 votes.

You can learn more about the contest at www.smallbusinessrevolution.org.