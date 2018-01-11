DONATE

Brainerd Makes Statement With Small Business Revolution Rally

Clayton Castle
Jan. 11 2018
The roar of the crowd made an impression.

The City of Brainerd is in the Top 10 cities to be selected by the Deluxe Corporation and the web show Small Business Revolution for a grand prize of $500,000 for a downtown revitalization. On Wednesday night, the Brainerd business community held a rally to welcome the Deluxe team and show star Amanda Brinkman.

Building up small businesses is at the heart of the Small Business Revolution, which are extremely important in small towns like Brainerd.

For Brainerd, the businesses in Downtown are important to the vitality of the city.

As for the showing that Brainerd put on Wednesday night, Chamber President Matt Kilian believes Deluxe will have a tough decision, come the time to pick the Top Five.

The Top Five will be announced sometime in mid-February, followed by a online fan vote to determine the winner.

