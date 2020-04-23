Sen. Klobuchar Talks E-Learning, Internet Accessibility with Bemidji Superintendent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The transition to life inside has been an adjustment for everyone, including students in Minnesota.

Today, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz spoke with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about the switch to online distance learning. Klobuchar held a conference call with many northern Minnesota school administrators and Paul Bunyan Communications CEO Gary Johnson to discuss the transition and how that intersects with internet accessibility. The Senator said she has a plan to help bring internet access to rural areas of the state.

Online schooling has made it more difficult for every student to get the same access. School officials and politicians are working hard to close that gap.

