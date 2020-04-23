Lakeland PBS

Sen. Klobuchar Talks E-Learning, Internet Accessibility with Bemidji Superintendent

Betsy Melin — Apr. 22 2020

The transition to life inside has been an adjustment for everyone, including students in Minnesota.

Today, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz spoke with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about the switch to online distance learning. Klobuchar held a conference call with many northern Minnesota school administrators and Paul Bunyan Communications CEO Gary Johnson to discuss the transition and how that intersects with internet accessibility. The Senator said she has a plan to help bring internet access to rural areas of the state.

Online schooling has made it more difficult for every student to get the same access. School officials and politicians are working hard to close that gap.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Resorts Can Accept Now Guests During Stay-at-Home Order

CLC to Honor This Year’s Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Floral Businesses Adapting to Stay-at-Home Order

Latest Stories

Resorts Can Accept Now Guests During Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

CLC to Honor This Year's Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Floral Businesses Adapting to Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Affinity Plus Credit Union in Bemidji Honors Essential Workers

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.